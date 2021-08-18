Lions sign free agent LB Rashod Berry

The flurry of roster moves continues from Detroit Lions headquarters in Allen Park. A day after making several moves with players coming and going, the Lions added another free agent in linebacker Rashod Berry.

Berry comes to the Lions after a stint with the New England Patriots. Now in his second NFL season, Berry spent most of his rookie campaign on the Patriots’ practice squad but was elevated to the active roster on a few occasions. He was waived earlier this week.

He is a pass-rushing outside linebacker who played collegiately at Ohio State. Berry also has experience at tight end.

The Lions are now once again at the allowed 85-man roster limit.