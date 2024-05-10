Lions sign four 2024 draft picks ahead of rookie minicamp

As rookie minicamp is set to kick off on Friday, the Detroit Lions took care of some formalities with some of the participants. The Lions announced they have signed four members of the team’s draft class of 2024.

The Lions signed the final four selections of their class:

OL Giovanni Manu

RB Sione Vaki

DL Mekhi Wingo

OG Christian Mahogany

All received their standard contract commensurate with their draft slot, as predetermined by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA.

Detroit also signed several undrafted rookie free agents:

WR Jalon Calhoun – Duke

LB Steele Chambers – Ohio State

C Duke Clemens – UCLA

C Kingsley Eguakun – Florida

S Chelen Garnes – Wake Forest

LB DaRon Gilbert – Northern Illinois

LS Hogan Hatten – Idaho

C Bryan Hudson – Louisville

OLB Nate Lynn – William & Mary

CB Morice Norris – Fresno State

TE Isaac Rex – BYU

S Loren Strickland – Ball State

K James Turner – Michigan

OLB Isaac Ukwu – Mississippi

WR Isaiah Williams – Illinois

All are expected to be in action later today when minicamp starts.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire