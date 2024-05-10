Lions sign four 2024 draft picks ahead of rookie minicamp
As rookie minicamp is set to kick off on Friday, the Detroit Lions took care of some formalities with some of the participants. The Lions announced they have signed four members of the team’s draft class of 2024.
The Lions signed the final four selections of their class:
OL Giovanni Manu
RB Sione Vaki
DL Mekhi Wingo
OG Christian Mahogany
All received their standard contract commensurate with their draft slot, as predetermined by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA.
Detroit also signed several undrafted rookie free agents:
WR Jalon Calhoun – Duke
LB Steele Chambers – Ohio State
C Duke Clemens – UCLA
C Kingsley Eguakun – Florida
S Chelen Garnes – Wake Forest
LB DaRon Gilbert – Northern Illinois
LS Hogan Hatten – Idaho
C Bryan Hudson – Louisville
OLB Nate Lynn – William & Mary
CB Morice Norris – Fresno State
TE Isaac Rex – BYU
S Loren Strickland – Ball State
K James Turner – Michigan
OLB Isaac Ukwu – Mississippi
WR Isaiah Williams – Illinois
All are expected to be in action later today when minicamp starts.