Lions sign former Notre Dame tight end

Former Notre Dame tight end Brock Wright has signed with the Detroit Lions.

If that sounds confusing to you because you thought Wright was already a member of the Detroit Lions, you’re not alone.

Related: Every Notre Dame tight end drafted under Brian Kelly

Wright had been elevated from the Lions practice squad to the active roster for their last two games. A team is only allowed to do that with a player twice per season so when the Lions waived tight end Darren Wells, signing Wright off of their practice squad only made sense.

Wright officially signs with a Lions squad that is still looking for their first win of 2021 and will hit the road for Pittsburgh on Sunday to take on the 5-3 Steelers.

Related: 40 former Notre Dame players named to NFL rosters to start 2021