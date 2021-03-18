Lions to sign former Falcons DE Charles Harris

The Falcons couldn’t find a pass rush for most of the 2020 season, which played a factor in the team’s 0-5 start and 4-12 finish. Despite adding two former first-round picks at defensive end — signing Dante Fowler and trading a late-round pick to Miami for Charles Harris — linebacker Deion Jones led the team with just 4.5 sacks.

Fowler and Harris recorded three sacks each, but Harris recorded his at a fraction of the cost. It was reported on Wednesday that Fowler had accepted a pay cut, however, the specifics haven’t yet been released by the team.

Harris, the former Missouri standout and No. 22 overall pick in the 2017 draft, is the latest Falcons player to leave in free agency. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Harris will sign with the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions are signing former first-round pick Charles Harris, per source. The defensive end had three sacks for the Falcons last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2021

While Harris, 26, had been a disappointment for much of his pro career, he exceeded Atlanta’s modest expectations last season. Considering the Falcons’ lack of cap space, and Harris’ questionable fit in Dean Pees’ defense, it makes sense that he would sign elsewhere.

The Falcons have also reportedly signed safety Erik Harris and will meet with linebacker Brandon Copeland this week.

