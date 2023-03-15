Lions to sign former Bears RB David Montgomery

There will be a new running back in Honolulu Blue and silver in 2023, but it’s a familiar player. The Lions will sign former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

It’s a three-year deal worth a reported $18 million to lure Montgomery from Chicago to Detroit.

The size of the contract almost certainly means the Lions are no longer interested in pursuing a return by Jamaal Williams. The NFL’s touchdown leader in 2022 is being courted by several other teams–including the Bears, Montgomery’s old team.

The deal will be finalized once the league year change to 2023 on Wednesday afternoon.

