Lions sign first-round RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Cross another name off the unsigned first-round rookie list. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs, has signed his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions.

Gibbs signed his first NFL contract a couple of days ahead of the kickoff of Lions training camp. The team had previously signed No. 18 overall pick, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

With Gibbs now under contract, the list of unsigned first-round rookies drops to seven:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

No. 1 – QB Bryce Young

No. 2 – QB C.J. Stroud

No. 4 – QB Anthony Richardson

No. 5 – CB Devon Witherspoon

No. 15 – EDGE Will McDonald

No. 16 – CB Emmanuel Forbes

No. 17 – CB Christian Gonzalez

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire