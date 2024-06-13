Lions sign first-round pick Terrion Arnold

The Lions have wrapped up their draft pick signings.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold was the only unsigned member of the class and the Lions announced his signing on Thursday. The first-round pick signed a four-year deal and the Lions have an option for a fifth season.

Arnold was a two-year starter at Alabama. He had 108 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, a sack, six interceptions and a fumble recovery in 25 games for the Crimson Tide.

The Arnold pick was one of several moves the Lions made at cornerback this offseason. They also traded for Carlton Davis and used a second-round pick to add Ennis Rakestraw to the new-look group.