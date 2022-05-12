Lions sign fifth-rounder James Mitchell

Fifth-round tight end James Mitchell is the latest Lions draft pick to agree to his rookie contract.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports Mitchell joins first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams, third-rounder Kerby Joseph, and seventh-rounder Chase Lucas in that category. All the players signed four-year deals, although Hutchinson and Williams have fifth-year options controlled by the team.

Mitchell tore his ACL while playing for Virginia Tech last season and only appeared in two games. He had 52 catches for 838 yards and seven touchdowns over his entire collegiate tenure.

T.J. Hockenson is atop the depth chart at tight end in Detroit. If Mitchell’s healthy, he’ll bid for the No. 2 job in camp this summer.

