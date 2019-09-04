Lions sign ex-Cardinals QB Chad Kanoff to practice squad

One of the big questions heading into the first weekend of the 2019 regular season is what the Cardinals offense is going to look like once head coach Kliff Kingsbury takes off the veil that covered the unit in the preseason.

The Lions will be the first team to face that offense and the uncertainty about exactly what to expect might have been part of the impetus for a move they made on Wednesday. The team signed quarterback Chad Kanoff to their practice squad in a move that might escape notice if not for the fact that Kanoff spent the summer playing for the Cardinals.

It’s a safe bet that the Lions will ask Kanoff to fill them in on what he knows about the Arizona offense, but Kingsbury went the sarcasm route during a Wednesday conference call when he was asked about what Kanoff might reveal to Matt Patricia and his staff.

“Pretty much everything,” Kingsbury said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com. “Whatever he says is exactly what we’re going to run in the game.”

While the Lions may be able to glean some things from Kanoff and college tape of Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray while forming their game plan, Patricia and company will also likely have to make some adjustments on the fly once they see exactly what Arizona is bringing to the field.