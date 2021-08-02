The Lions made a pair of moves involving offensive linemen named Evan on Monday morning.

Evan Boehm has signed with the team and Evan Heim has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Center Evan Brown remains on the non-football injury list.

Boehm has seen time at guard and center since entering the league as a Cardinals fourth-round pick in 2016. He started nine of the 31 games he played for the Cardinals over two seasons and then moved on to the Colts and Dolphins over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He spent time on practice squads in Miami and Jacksonville last year.

Heim was undrafted out of Minnesota State-Mankato in 2020 and signed with the Lions this offseason.

Lions sign Evan Boehm, activate Evan Heim from COVID list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk