Lions sign Desmond Trufant

Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant wasn’t unemployed for long.

Trufant, who was cut by the Falcons on Monday, signed with the Lions today, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old Trufant started every game he was healthy enough to play in his seven years in Atlanta, and he’ll likely start in Detroit as well — especially if the Lions trade veteran cornerback Darius Slay, as they’ve reportedly been trying to do.

The Lions have put a lot of effort into reshaping their defense, with Trufant joining fellow Detroit newcomers Duron Harmon, Danny Shelton, Jamie Collins and Nick Williams. Lions coach Matt Patricia has been given an improve-or-else mandate, and he needs some new blood on his defense.

