Lions sign Dean Marlowe

Myles Simmons
1 min read
Apparently the visit went well.

Safety Dean Marlowe met with the Lions on Wednesday, and the team announced Thursday morning that he’s signed with the club. The length of the contract was not disclosed.

Marlowe spent the last three seasons with the Bills, receiving the most playing time of his career in 2020. Marlowe appeared in 15 games, starting four of them. He recorded his first two interceptions, three passes defensed, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery last season.

Marlowe entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent with the Panthers. He played his first couple seasons with Carolina before heading to Buffalo in 2017.

Overall, Marlowe has appeared in 31 games, starting seven.

Lions sign Dean Marlowe originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

