Lions sign Daryl Worley from practice squad, send Ifeatu Melifonwu to I.R.

The Detroit Lions made another injury-related move in the secondary. Detroit signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley from the practice squad to take the place of rookie CB Ifeatu Melinfownu, who was placed on injured reserve.

Melifonwu was injured in the second half of the Lions’ Monday night loss in Green Bay. he pulled up awkwardly after running down Packers WR Davante Adams on a deep pass route.

Worley joined the Lions practice squad last week. He was signed when Jeff Okudah went on I.R. for his Achilles injury suffered in Week 1. Melifonwu took over as the starter for Okudah.