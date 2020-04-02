Lions sign Darryl Roberts

The Lions added another cornerback to their roster on Thursday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has signed former Jets corner Darryl Roberts. It’s a one-year deal and no financial terms have been announced.

Roberts was released by the Jets after the new league year started last month. He started 10 games in each of the last two seasons and appeared in 56 games over four seasons with the team.

Roberts has made 172 tackles and three interceptions over the course of his career.

The Lions traded Darius Slay to the Eagles and saw Rashaan Melvin leave as a free agent. In addition to Roberts, they’ve added Desmond Trufant and Tony McRae at cornerback.

