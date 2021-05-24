As OTAs begin this week, the Lions have added some depth on the offensive line.

Detroit has signed offensive tackle Darrin Paulo, the team announced Monday morning.

Paulo spent last season on the Broncos’ practice squad after going undrafted out of Utah. He did not play in any games. Denver signed him to a futures deal after the 2020 season, but waived him in February.

The Saints initially signed Paulo as a college free agent before waiving him last August.

Lions sign Darrin Paulo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk