Lions to sign Darren Fells

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Everything appears to have gone well during tight end Darren Fellsvisit with the Lions.

Fells went to visit with the team Tuesday and Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports on Wednesday that the veteran is signing a contract with Detroit.

This will be Fells’ second stint with the Lions. He had 17 catches for 177 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games for the team during the 2017 season.

Fells moved on to Cleveland the next season and spent the last two years with the Texans. He had 21 catches for 312 yards and four touchdowns for Houston in 2020.

The Lions had Fells in for a visit on the same day that word of Josh Hill‘s retirement broke and the latter likely led to the interest in adding Fells to the roster.

Lions to sign Darren Fells originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Lions TE Josh Hill is expected to retire

    Hill's retirement means T.J. Hockenson is the only TE currently on the roster who has ever been active for an NFL game

  • Detroit Tigers prospect Franklin Perez injured with right shoulder capsule defect

    The centerpiece in the 2017 Justin Verlander trade, Franklin Perez has only appeared in only 27 innings in the Detroit Tigers' minor leagues.

  • Darren Fells to visit with Lions

    Darren Fells could be returning to one of his former teams. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Fells will visit with the Lions on Tuesday night. Fells spent the last two seasons with the Texans. He caught 21 passes for 312 yards with four touchdowns in 2020, a year after setting career highs with 34 [more]

  • Report: Josh Hill is retiring

    There’s a reason why the Lions are bringing in Darren Fells for a visit. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, tight end Josh Hill is retiring. Detroit signed Hill to a one-year deal in March. A former undrafted free agent, Hill spent his first eight seasons with the Saints — the last five [more]

  • Report: Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill retiring after signing with Lions

    Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.

  • Seahawks WR D’Wayne Eskridge knew early he’d get his shot in the NFL

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge knew early he'd get his shot in the NFL even though he attended a smaller college program.

  • 10 things you didn't know about the background characters in the iconic 'Star Wars' cantina scene

    Here we break down everything else that was going on during the famous cantina scene in "A New Hope."

  • Cowboys News: Top rook has early PR slip, Prescott ready to play now

    In other news, Dak Prescott's startling injury update, Leighton Vander Esch isn't out yet, and a former fan favorite is on the open market.

  • Soccer-United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet

    It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Three months later, Glazer's Premier League soccer team, Manchester United, had to call off their match against rivals Liverpool following violent protests against the American's ownership of the club.

  • NHL roundup: Penguins rout Flyers, grab first place in East

    Sidney Crosby registered two goals and an assist as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Tuesday to claim sole possession of first place in the East Division. Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists for the Penguins, who are 7-2-0 in their past nine games.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Browns fans stand up for Baker Mayfield amidst the hypothetical Aaron Rodgers trade speculation

    Browns fans don't like the hypothetical Aaron Rodgers trade fabrication

  • UFC on ESPN 24 pre-event facts: Donald Cerrone gets another shot at history

    The best facts and figures about UFC on ESPN 24, which features the return of all-time UFC wins leader Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

  • Patrick Mahomes, other players confused by Broncos’ ability to not pay Ja’Wuan James

    The Ja’Wuan James injury, while bad for him, could be good for NFL players generally. Players seem to be realizing that there’s a very real difference between getting injured while working out at the team facility and getting injured while working out elsewhere. The news that James, who has (or at least had) a $9.85 [more]

  • Rory McIlroy on the Premier Golf League that would threaten PGA Tour, European Tour: ‘I don’t see why anyone would be for it’

    Rory McIlroy on the Premier Golf League that would threaten the PGA Tour and European Tour: "I don't see why anyone would be for it."

  • 49ers caved to pressure in Trey Lance pick, Mike Lombardi claims

    The Athletic's Michael Lombardi claims the 49ers wanted Mac Jones before caving to pressure and drafting Trey Lance.

  • Kyle Shanahan says Washington planned on drafting Russell Wilson in 2012

    San Francisco 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan shares on the Rich Eisen Show how Washington missed out on selecting quarterback Russell Wilson during the 2012 NFL Draft

  • Dolphins landed most talent per pick according to analyst’s board

    Dolphins landed most talent per pick according to analyst's board

  • Report: Packers think 49ers, Broncos tampered with Aaron Rodgers

    The Packers reportedly think some of the teams interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers have violated league rules by letting Rodgers know they’re interested. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are upset that other teams, including the 49ers and Broncos, may have contacted Rodgers to see if he is interested in playing for [more]

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers has mocked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in group texts

    Another day, another inflammatory report on the conflict between the Packers and GM Brian Gutekunst.