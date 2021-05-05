Everything appears to have gone well during tight end Darren Fells‘ visit with the Lions.

Fells went to visit with the team Tuesday and Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports on Wednesday that the veteran is signing a contract with Detroit.

This will be Fells’ second stint with the Lions. He had 17 catches for 177 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games for the team during the 2017 season.

Fells moved on to Cleveland the next season and spent the last two years with the Texans. He had 21 catches for 312 yards and four touchdowns for Houston in 2020.

The Lions had Fells in for a visit on the same day that word of Josh Hill‘s retirement broke and the latter likely led to the interest in adding Fells to the roster.

Lions to sign Darren Fells originally appeared on Pro Football Talk