Linebacker Alex Anzalone wasn’t the only player to sign with the Lions on Wednesday.

When the Lions announced that move on Wednesday afternoon, they also announced that they have signed wide receiver Damion Ratley. They did not announce the terms of that agreement.

Ratley was waived by the Texans this month. He signed with the team in late December, but did not play in any games for Houston. He did play in five games for the Giants and caught four passes for 63 yards in those appearances.

Ratley also caught 25 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown in 26 games for the Browns in 2018 and 2019.

The Lions have also signed wideouts Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, and Kalif Raymond as free agents this month.

Lions sign Damion Ratley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk