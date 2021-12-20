Lions sign Craig Reynolds to 53-man roster

The Lions promoted running back Craig Reynolds from the practice squad for their last two games and they will be bringing him up to the active roster on a permanent basis.

According to multiple reports, the Lions have signed Reynolds off of the practice squad. They would not have been able to have him revert to the practice squad again without exposing him to waivers and his performance on offense has been strong enough that other teams would likely have interest in snapping him up.

Reynolds ran 11 times for 83 yards in a Week 14 loss to the Broncos and 26 times for 112 yards in Sunday’s home win over the Cardinals. Reynolds also has three catches for 21 yards.

D'Andre Swift has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury and Jamaal Williams has been on the COVID-19 reserve list, which opened the door for Reynolds and now they’ll all be part of the same backfield for the rest of the season.

