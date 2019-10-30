Lions sign cornerback Michael Jackson, adding needed depth

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Michael Jackson, adding depth at the position while Darius Slay is slowed by an injury.

Detroit signed Jackson off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad and released running Paul Perkins on Wednesday.

Dallas drafted Jackson in the fifth round this year out of Miami.

Slay was limited on Wednesday in practice with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Detroit's previous game, a win over the New York Giants.

The Lions (3-3-1) play at Oakland (3-4) on Sunday.

