Lions will sign Corn Elder

Cornerback Corn Elder‘s visit with the Lions went well.

Elder’s agents told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that their client has agreed to a deal during his visit with the team. It’s a one-year agreement for Elder and the Lions.

The news will likely leave a frown on the face of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He responded to a tweet about Elder’s visit by writing that he was trying to get Elder to visit the Rams.

Elder was a Panthers fifth-round pick in 2017 and missed his rookie season on injured reserve. He played 13 games the next year, got waived at final cuts in 2019, and then returned to Carolina after the Panthers signed him off the Giants practice squad.

He has 43 tackles and a forced fumble in 30 career games.

