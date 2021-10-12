Lions sign CB Mark Gilbert off Steelers practice squad

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Mark Gilbert from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad to Detroit’s 53-man roster.

Gilbert was an undrafted rookie out of Duke who had some strong performances in the preseason. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with some injuries in the defensive backfield so look for the team to sign a replacement in the coming days.

