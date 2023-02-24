Lions sign CB Mac McCain

The Detroit Lions have signed free agent cornerback Mac McCain to the roster. The Lions announced the move on Thursday.

McCain, 25, spent the 2022 season on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He was not signed to a reserve contract following the team’s loss in the Super Bowl.

The Lions are his third NFL team. McCain was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021 by the Denver Broncos. He played collegiately at North Carolina A&T, which is Detroit GM Brad Holmes’ alma mater.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire