Lions sign CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, full draft class now signed

There won’t be any holdouts or issues with the Detroit Lions draft class of 2021. The team has now signed all of the selections made by new GM Brad Holmes and his staff in April’s NFL draft.

The Lions signed third-round cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu from Syracuse on Friday. He is the final rookie draft pick to ink his first contract. It took some time after recent signings by LB Derrick Barnes, DE Levi Onwuzurike and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

There isn’t any real drama in rookie contracts anymore thanks to the latest CBA between the players and teams. All the salaries are effectively predetermined based on the draft slot.

Last year’s No. 101 overall pick, Patriots tight end Dalton Keene, signed a four-year deal worth just under $4.5 million. Melifonwu’s deal should be very similar. The cornerback from Syracuse is expected to compete for a starting job on the Lions’ new-look defense.

