Lions sign C Ross Pierschbacher, place CB Chase Lucas on IR in series of roster moves

Saturday was a busy one in Allen Park as the Detroit Lions prepare for the Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions made a series of roster moves related to injuries that have hit the team recently.

The Lions signed center Ross Pierschbacher off the practice squad to the active roster. With reserve OL Kayode Awosika out and right guard Evan Brown doubtful with injuries, Pierschbacher provides some much-needed depth to the 53-man roster.

To make room for Pierschbacher, Detroit placed rookie CB Chase Lucas on injured reserve. Lucas suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Thursday and was quickly ruled out for Sunday’s game in Ford Field. The move to IR almost certainly ends Lucas’ rookie campaign. He played just six total defensive snaps in six games on the season.

The Lions also elevated LB Jarrad Davis and CB Jarren Williams from the practice squad. Davis helps replace injured Derrick Barnes, who will miss the game with a knee issue. Williams will provide needed depth at CB, where Lucas is now gone and starting slot CB Will Harris is out for the Vikings game.

