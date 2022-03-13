Lions re-sign C.J. Moore

The Lions are holding onto safety C.J. Moore without tendering him as a restricted free agent.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions have re-signed Moore to a one-year deal. The deal is worth $2.4 million, which is about the same as the lowest restricted free agent tender, and has $800,000 in guaranteed money.

Moore has played in 45 games for the Lions since going undrafted out of Ole Miss, including all 17 games that Detroit played in the 2021 season. He played a career high 158 defensive snaps, but has mainly been a special teams contributor for the team.

Moore has 36 tackles and an interception over his entire career.

