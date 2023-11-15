Lions sign Bruce Irvin to practice squad, Jake McQuaide to 53-man roster

Veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin is officially a member of the Lions.

Word on Tuesday was that Irvin would sign to the team's practice squad and the Lions confirmed the signing on Wednesday. They also announced that long snapper Jake McQuaide has been signed to the 53-man roster.

Irvin returned to the Seahawks last year and had 3.5 sacks in 11 games for the team. Irvin was a 2012 first-round pick by Seattle and spent four years with the team before leaving for the Raiders. He returned to Seattle in 2020 before spending the 2021 season with the Bears.

McQuaide was called up from the practice squad last Sunday to replace Scott Daly, who went on injured reserve during the Lions' bye week.