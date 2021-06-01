Detroit has added some depth to its defensive line.

The Lions announced on Tuesday morning that they’ve signed tackle Brian Price.

Price has bounced around a bit since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with Green Bay in 2016. He returned to the Packers late last year, appearing in the team’s final two regular-season games. He’s also spent time with the Cowboys, Raiders, Browns, Colts, and Jaguars.

Price has appeared in 24 career games.

The Lions had a need on their defensive front after tackle Joel Heath tore his ACL during OTAs last week. The club officially placed Heath on injured reserve on Friday.

Lions sign Brian Price originally appeared on Pro Football Talk