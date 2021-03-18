Lions sign Breshad Perriman

The Lions have added to their receiving corps, and it’s a familiar name in Detroit.

Breshad Perriman has signed a one-year deal with the Lions, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

Perriman’s father, Brett Periman, played for the Lions from 1991 to 1996. He was, along with Barry Sanders and Herman Moore, part of a Lions offense that at one point had some of the best skill position players in the NFL. In Brett Perriman’s best year, in 1995, he caught 108 passes for 1,488 yards.

Breshad Perriman has so far not had the kind of impact in the NFL his father had. A first-round pick of the Ravens in 2015, Perriman played three years in Baltimore and then spent time with Washington, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and the Jets.

Last year Perriman started 12 games for the Jets, catching 30 passes for 505 yards.

