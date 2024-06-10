Lions to sign Ben Niemann

The Lions are set to add a veteran linebacker to the roster ahead of training camp.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports that the team is set to sign Ben Niemann. No terms of the deal are known.

Niemann appeared in seven games for the Broncos last season and saw all of his snaps on special teams. He recorded a pair of tackles in that action.

Niemann saw more time on defense in four seasons with the Chiefs and one year with the Cardinals ahead of his stint in Denver. He had 21 starts in 86 appearances for those teams and compiled 237 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and six fumble recoveries. He also had 26 tackles in 11 postseason games for the Chiefs.