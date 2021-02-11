Lions sign Alize Mack

The Lions have added a tight end with ties to head coach Dan Campbell to their offseason roster.

The team announced the signing of Alize Mack on Tuesday. Mack was a 2019 seventh-round pick of the Saints and Campbell was the team’s tight ends coach and assistant head coach at the time Mack arrived in New Orleans.

Mack did not make the team and has spent time with the Steelers and Chiefs without appearing in any regular season games.

Mack was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school and went to Notre Dame. Suspensions interrupted his time at the school and he finished with 68 catches for 716 yards and four touchdowns.

T.J. Hockenson leads the Lions tight ends group with Jesse James and Hunter Bryant also on hand.

