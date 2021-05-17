Lions sign 3 players from rookie minicamp tryouts

The Detroit Lions held on-field tryouts over the weekend for five players as part of the team’s rookie minicamp. Three of the five tryout players earned contracts with the team on Monday.

The team announced it has signed cornerback Alex Brown, safety Alijah Holder and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau off the tryouts. All three are NFL veterans who were not retained by their teams after the 2002 season.

Brown, a 170-pound slot corner, played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He missed the 2020 season on injured reserve. He was a 2019 undrafted free agent signing by Kansas City out of South Carolina State.

Taumoepeau is in his second NFL season out of Portland State. He had stints with three different teams in 2020, never elevating above the practice squad. The 240-pounder was last with the San Francisco 49ers.

Holder’s signing with the team was previously reported by his agent. The former Broncos safety also has the potential to play some outside CB as well as on special teams.

