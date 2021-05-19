Lions sign 1st round pick Penei Sewell to his rookie deal

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions have signed first-round pick Penei Sewell to his rookie contract.

Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, agreed to his four-year contract with a fifth-year team option. The deal is for $24,099,068 and is fully guaranteed for the entire contract.

The rookie contracts are almost entirely predetermined due to the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA. It prevents holdouts and acrimonious contract negotiations.

Sewell, an offensive tackle from Oregon, is expected to start immediately at right tackle for the new-look Lions under head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes. He was the first offensive lineman selected in the draft.

