Lions shuffle the practice squad OL, sign Ross Pierschbacher

Darrin Paulo’s latest stint with the Detroit Lions didn’t even last 24 hours. Signed to the practice squad on Wednesday, Paulo was released by the Lions on Thursday.

In his place comes free agent lineman Ross Pierschbacher. The 27-year-old was with the New York Jets over the summer but did not make that team’s final roster. Pierschbacher was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Alabama, selected by what is now the Washington Commanders organization.

In both Washington and New York as well as a 2020 stint in Philadelphia, Pierschbacher primarily played center. He was a tackle in college but also has had some preseason run at both guard spots over the course of his NFL career. Given the Lions current injury status on the OL, versatility is a key asset for Pierschbacher.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire