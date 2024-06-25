Lions shown lots of love in these latest NFL power rankings

Coming off a close loss in the NFC Championship Game, the Detroit Lions nearly reached the pinnacle of the NFL. The latest preseason power ranking poll from Pro Football Talk reflects that lofty accomplishment form last season.

The Lions sit at No. 3 in the latest PFT power rankings, behind only the two Super Bowl combatants (Kansas City and San Francisco).

The third-place ranking makes perfect sense, of course; the two conference championship game losers are No. 3 and No. 4 here. And rightfully so. Having said that, it’s still pretty cool to see the Lions valued so highly nationally and with such lofty expectations.

