Lions make several roster moves to try and field a full team vs. Broncos

Faced with a virulent outbreak of illness across the roster that includes six players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Detroit Lions made several roster moves on Saturday. The team elevated seven players from the practice squad to try and field a full football team for Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Six of the players elevated are designated with the COVID-19 replacement status. They are:

CB Corey Ballentine

LB Curtis Bolton

DE Bruce Hector

RB Craig Reynolds

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

TE Shane Zylstra

Detroit also elevated CB Parnell Motley from the practice squad. In addition, the team signed RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad to the active roster and also released OT Darrin Paulo from the practice squad.