Lions set to unveil new uniforms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Coming off a stellar postseason run and with sights set on Super Bowl LIX, Lions fans are excited for the upcoming season. Thursday night, they will get a taste of what’s to come when the team unveils its new uniforms.

Forward down the field! The history of Honolulu Blue

The Lions are hosting an unveiling party Thursday night at Ford Field for season-ticket holders. The team hasn’t hinted much at what the new uniforms will look like, but players seem to be happy with the product.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, tight end Brock Wright said he was one of a handful of players who have gotten a sneak peek at the new uniforms.

“I think they are sweet. I’m excited. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say anything,” Wright said with a laugh, before looking off-stage and mimicking a hand-motion telling him to stop. “They look great, though. I can tell you that much.”

A 13-second teaser clip posted to social media on Tuesday provided some more hints of what the jerseys will look like. It appears to show a combination of the latest shade of Honolulu Blue with a lighter tone, closer to the one worn in the 1990s.

Speaking to MLive last month at the NFL’s annual owners meetings, team president Rod Wood implied a more retro look could be coming back.

“(The new uniforms are) honoring our traditional color with a little updating and twist,” Wood said. “And it gives us a lot more options, too. We’re going to introduce a couple different pant options that can go with jerseys, so it will give us different options to wear during the season.”

With one notable exception, the Lions have worn Honolulu Blue ever since making the move to Detroit in 1934. But Honolulu Blue has changed as the years have gone by. What started as more of a bold, royal blue eventually faded toward a lighter sky blue and then back again.

Lions DE announces he will ‘step away from the NFL’

The silver has changed over the years, too, not to mention the constant tweaking to the uniforms and even the leaping lion logo.

Time will tell if the latest uniform matches the hype for the upcoming season. The reveal event is slated to start at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.