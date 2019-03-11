Lions set to sign Trey Flowers

Former New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers is reportedly set to sign with the Detroit Lions.

According to NFL Media, Flowers will land a five-year contract that "should be more than $16million or $17million."

News of the move comes after Detroit signed ex-Patriots and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola to a one-year deal earlier on Monday.

Flowers and Amendola are due to be reunited with Lions coach Matt Patricia, who previously served 14 seasons as an assistant coach with the Patriots, including six seasons as the team's defensive coordinator from 2012-17.

Flowers, 25, appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Patriots last season and all three postseason matches, including the team's Super Bowl 53 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

His 7.5 sacks in 2018 led all Patriots players for the third straight year.