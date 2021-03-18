Lions are set to sign EDGE Charles Harris

The Detroit Lions are adding another pass rusher to the mix. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Atlanta Falcons EDGE Charles Harris has agreed to sign with the Lions.

Harris was the Dolphins’ first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, taken exactly one spot after the Lions selected Jarrad Davis. As was the case with Detroit’s first-rounder that year, the Dolphins were bitterly disappointed with Harris.

He has just 6.5 sacks in four years, three of which came last season in Atlanta after the Dolphins traded him away for a seventh-round pick. The change in scenery and expectations helped Harris have his best NFL season with the Falcons.

Harris just turned 26 and did perform better in a more limited pass-rush specialist role with the Falcons. The 6-3, 252-pound Harris has been at his best as a stand-up rusher flanking a 7-tech DE.

Terms of the deal are not yet available.