The Lions re-signed Josh Reynolds last week and now they’re set to add a wideout from outside the organization this week.

According to multiple reports, the Lions have agreed to terms with DJ Chark on a one-year deal. The contract will reportedly be for $10 million in guaranteed money with a chance to go up to $12 million.

Chark fractured his ankle while playing for the Jaguars in Week Four of the 2021. That injury likely put him on the path to a one-year deal with an eye on playing well enough to land a larger pact heading into the 2023 season.

The Jaguars picked Chark in the second round of the 2018 draft. He had his best season in 2019 with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. He has 147 catches for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns overall.

Lions set to sign DJ Chark originally appeared on Pro Football Talk