Lions set to release Jarrad Davis

Linebacker Jarrad Davis returned to the Lions this offseason, but he won’t be sticking with the team into the regular season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Davis will be released as part of the moves the team is making to set their initial 53-man roster. The Lions have not officially announced any moves at this point.

Davis was a 2017 first-round pick in Detroit and he spent three years as a starter before moving down the depth chart in his fourth season. He moved on to play nine games for the Jets last season before returning to his original team.

Sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez has impressed the Lions this summer and his emergence likely helped usher Davis back out the door in Detroit.

