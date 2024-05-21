Lions set their preseason schedule for 2024

A few days after the 2024 regular season schedule reveal, the Detroit Lions have finalized their three-game preseason slate as well.

The Lions will open with two road games in the exhibition season. The first matchup is in New York against the Giants, who visited Ford Field last preseason. Detroit hosted joint practices with the Giants last summer as well, something that could be reciprocated in 2024 in New York. It’s a prime-time game on Thursday, August 8th.

Next up will be a trip to Kansas City to play the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the second week of exhibition season. This game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, August 17th.

Detroit’s lone home preseason game will be on Saturday, August 24th against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. No word yet on any potential joint practice sessions in Allen Park for this one.

