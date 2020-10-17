Lions make series of roster moves ahead of Week 6 matchup

The Detroit Lions have made a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The biggest move is the return of starting guard Joe Dahl, who was activated from injured reserve and placed on the 53-man roster. His return will allow the Lions to potentially trot out their preferred starting five offensive linemen, while also having coverage at center if Frank Ragnow is unable to play. Ragnow is currently listed as questionable, but the fact that he was not downgraded to out today is a solid sign he will get a chance to test his groin in pre-game and could still potentially play.

The Lions have also signed quarterback David Blough off of their practice squad and placed him on the active roster. It’s not totally clear why the Lions felt the need to make this move at this time, as the Lions have yet to use Chase Daniel for a single snap so far this season, but it’s possible another team tried to poach him off the practice squad and the Lions offered to sign him to keep him in Detroit.

Update: Chris Burke of The Athletic confirmed our speculations that Blough was indeed offered a contract from the Dallas Cowboys and that led to the Lions signing him.

To make room for Dahl and Blough, the Lions placed rookie tight end Hunter Bryant on injured reserve on Friday and released cornerback Chris Jones on Saturday in corresponding moves.

Additionally, the Lions elected to take advantage of a new COVID-19 rule for 2020, and have elevated tight end Isaac Nauta from the practice squad to the active roster. Nauta will be allowed to play on Sunday — a move that makes sense with only two other tight ends on the roster — and following the game, he will revert to the Lions practice squad and will not be subject to waivers.