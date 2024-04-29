Lions send the right message by rewarding Sewell, St. Brown with new contracts

In one fateful Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions found themselves responsible for the highest-paid wide receiver and highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL. The Lions handsomely rewarded Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell for their stellar play and continuing growth into elite talents.

It’s money well spent. Not only are Sewell and St. Brown part of the dynamic young core of top-end talent in Detroit, but the commitment to them shows the NFC North champs aren’t going anywhere but up. That’s a very appealing message to players, both those already in Detroit and those who might want to join the Lions.

St. Brown was asked what it says about the Lions that they were successful in paying out over $230 million to him and right tackle Penei Sewell in one afternoon.

“The Lions are good. They’re taking care of their guys, their strength,” St. Brown said at an event sponsored by USAA near the draft on Thursday afternoon. “You will be rewarded with good play. And not just good play, but being a leader and a great teammate and doing everything right, every day.”

St. Brown continued,

“Those are the guys we want in the locker room. I think they’ve done a great job of doing in the last three years. Drafting in guys that bring that same type of commitment and energy and leadership to the locker room. I feel like that shows on the field. We’ve gotten better every year. We’ve got to keep going.”

By rewarding their own and prioritizing in-house production and the team chemistry and cohesion, the Lions are sending the message to the rest of the NFL that 2023’s ride to the precipice of the Super Bowl was not a fluke.

