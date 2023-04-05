Lions send CB coach Dre Bly to Devon Witherspoon’s pro day

One of the most popular 2023 NFL draft projections for the Detroit Lions, Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon held his private workout on Wednesday. The Lions showed their interest in the hard-hitting CB by dispatching new cornerbacks coach Dre Bly to attend in person.

Witherspoon did not work out at the NFL Scouting Combine or Illinois’ regularly scheduled pro day last month due to a hamstring injury. He scheduled the makeup event a month ago while at the Combine.

The 5-11, 181-pound Witherspoon did not disappoint in his private workout. Scouts on hand timed him in the low 4.4 range in the 40-yard dash.

New @Lions cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is in attendance for Devon Witherspoon’s pro day. Detroit has the 6th overall pick in the draft. pic.twitter.com/2t57UTwXkD — Mark Pearson (@MarkPearsonTV) April 5, 2023

Witherspoon is frequently projected to the Lions in the first round at either No. 6 or No. 18.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire