Lions select Terrion Arnold at No. 24 in NFL draft
The Detroit Lions selected Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit on Thursday evening.
Arnold (6-0, 189 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.54 seconds at the combine. After a redshirt season in 2021, Arnold made the Freshman All-SEC team in 2022 and then earned first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023.
In 14 starts with the Crimson Tide, Arnold broke up 12 passes and totaled five interceptions last fall. He now enters the NFL as a 21-year-old rookie.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Arnold to Marshon Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler who was a first-round pick out of Ohio State with the New Orleans Saints in 2017.
Many draft pundits had Arnold ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in this year’s class. Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon has Arnold ranked No. 2 among cornerbacks behind Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and above Iowa’s Cooper DeJean.
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts