Lions select North Carolina WR Antoine Green in the 7th round

With the 219th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions selected North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green.

The Lions acquired the pick in an earlier trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for running back D’Andre Swift.

Here’s what I wrote about Green at the time of his meeting with the Lions,

The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder (measured at the Shrine Bowl) is coming off a senior season where he caught 43 passes for 798 yards in the Tar Heels’ high-octane passing attack, led by top 2024 NFL QB draft prospect Drake Maye. He missed four games with a leg injury but did more than enough to receive a Shrine Bowl invitation, where he excelled despite shaky QB play.

