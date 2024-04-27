Lions select Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Lions have chosen another cornerback in round two of the NFL draft.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. played for the Missouri Tigers. He was the 61st pick.

“Cornering the market,” the Lions posted on social media.

In the first round, Detroit chose Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Rakestraw’s selection marks the first time in the Super Bowl era that the Lions have chosen cornerbacks with their first two picks in a particular draft, according to the team.

