Lions select Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw in the second round

The Detroit Lions have selected Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw with the No. 61 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

Rakestraw joins a secondary that also added fellow SEC cornerback Terrion Arnold, from Alabama, in the first round one night earlier. He was a popular projection for Detroit throughout the draft process.

Here’s a quick snippet from our scouting report on Rakestraw,

Rakestraw is a good outside cornerback prospect with some legitimate questions about his ability to thrive at the next level. He’s smart, cat-quick, and at his best in the physical man coverage the Lions like to use outside. While he’s not a great run defender, he’s at least willing. His feet, hips and balance are all fantastic—traits a coaching staff can work with.

