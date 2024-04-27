Lions select LSU DT Mekhi Wingo in the 6th round

With the 189th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions selected LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.

The Lions are adding in Wingo, a 6-foot, 280-pound Tiger who recorded 4.5 sacks and 5.5 TFLs in eight games in 2023. He missed the end of the regular season with a lower body injury that required surgery, but made it back in time to play in LSU’s bowl game.

He’s an undersized tackle but very active with his hands and has a motor that does not quit. Wingo did see some action playing at DE for LSU and he fits the size profile similar to how the Lions have deployed Josh Paschal and John Cominsky, only with shorter arms than both.

Wingo brings a lot of positive energy and vocal leadership. He earned the coveted No. 18 jersey at LSU, a sign of how quickly he fit in after transferring from Missouri after his freshman year.

