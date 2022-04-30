Lions select Jackson State EDGE James Houston in 7th round

With the No. 217 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions have selected Jackson State EDGE James Houston.

Houston was a standout for the Tigers at the FCS level after transferring from Florida. The 6-1, 225-pound Houston racked up 16.5 sacks and 70 total tackles for Jackson State. He earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl as a result and catapulted himself into draftable status.